Matt Moore traded to the Texas Rangers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-The San Francisco Giants have traded starting left-handed pitcher Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for right-handed pitching prospects Israel Cruz and former University of New Mexico Lobo Sam Wolff. The move will put more back in the American League where he had success as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Moore went 39-28 with the Rays. His ERA was 3.88 from 2011-16. A four-player trade sent him to the Giants in August of 2016. Moore was 6-15 in 32 games with the Giants that included 31 starts. Moore’s career major league record is 51-48 with a 4.27 ERA. That number is for 137 starts in 140 games.

 

 

 

 