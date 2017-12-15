Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures will hold across New Mexico on Saturday. Highs will be in the high 40s and clouds will increase in western sections Saturday afternoon. Sunday cooler air along with rain and snow will develop. The best chance for significant snow will be over the southern mountains. Albuquerque will see a chance of scattered showers and maybe a little snow Sunday into Monday.
