VIRGIE, KENTUCKY (KRQE) – Most people close their pools for winter, but that did not stop an unwanted visitor from taking a swim in one in Kentucky.

Brandon Burke says he heard a big boom and then walked out to a deer4 looking straight at him.

With bears and other wildlife roaming around, Burke says he did not know what he would find.

“The first thing I did was grab my gun because I did not know what I was facing,” Burke said.

He said the animal caused thousands of dollars in damages.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps