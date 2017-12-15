Madrid’s Christmas parade featured on CBS Sunday Morning

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – New Mexicans already know Madrid is a cool little town. Now the historic tourist attraction is about to get some national attention for a holiday tradition.

People in Madrid are excited they are making national news by showing off their annual holiday parade on CBS Sunday Morning. From bagpipes to vintage cars, even a bull with a dog on its back- all are sights to see at Madrid’s yearly Christmas parade.

The historic coal mining town is nestled along the Turquoise Trail on Highway 14 south of Santa Fe.

People in the town said this weekend’s segment on the CBS Sunday Morning news will not only focus on the parade, full of fun characters and dressed up pets, but also on how Madrid recovered from being a ghost town.

The CBS crew came out to film this year’s parade which was held the first weekend of December. If you missed this year’s parade, “Madrid Christmas” activities continue every weekend of December.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s