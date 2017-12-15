Local 4th grader writes letter to school asking to fix basketball courts, local business steps in to help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local 4th grader is back at it again, hoping to make a difference at his elementary school.

This time, he’s getting classmates and even the community involved in his latest project that he hopes will make recess more enjoyable for everyone.

You may remember 9-year-old Gavin Gallegos from our story we brought to you last year about a supply box he built for fellow students in need.

Gavin is now looking to give these basketball courts a makeover and it’s catching the attention of a local business.

“We wanted to fix the nets because they’re ripping,” Gallegos said.

Gavin Gallegos and students at McCollum Elementary play on the basketball courts every day.

“If you look over there, there is vandalism so we wanted to paint the backboards,” Gallegos said.

These courts have been around for years and over time they have gone through a lot of wear and tear.

If you walk around the court, you’ll see that the boundary lines are coming off, hoops are missing their netting, and backboards need new paint.

“We just wanted to put some love into the school,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos took it upon himself to write a letter to the school and he even enlisted the help of his fellow classmates.

“I wrote something about how we can put up chains and why it will solve most disagreements,” said Sophia Clifhorn, a classmate.

That’s just one of the improvements Gallegos and his classmates are asking the school to make. Obviously, this is going to cost money so the students also attached a list of prices. Gallegos even decided to create a Go Fund Me page, but it didn’t pick up steam.

That’s until Rebel Barbershop heard about Gallegos’ latest passion project.

“Gavin is one of our clients at the barbershop. We see a lot of stuff that he does. For him to put a Go Fund Me for his school’s playground not only to revamp it for himself but everybody who goes to school here, it’s kind of a selfless act for a young man his age to do,” Rebel Lathrop, co-owner of Rebel Barbershop said.

Rebel Barbershop has also since taken matters into their own hands by purchasing nets, balls and even hiring a company to paint the courts.

They’re taking the burden off of the school and making Gallegos’ request a reality.

“I call it the triangle of success for our school. If we have students who are responsible for their learning, we have parents and community members who are involved and engaged in our school, and we have teachers and administrators who are professionally developed, it creates a strong triangle of success and this is the perfect example of that,” said Carrie McGill, principal.

McGill says she plans on having a plaque placed on the playground recognizing Rebel Barbershop’s contribution.

They expect to have all of the work on the basketball courts completed over Christmas break.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps