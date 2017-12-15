Lawmakers begin revising policy on sexual harassment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Legislature is rewriting its policy against sexual harassment in response to concerns that widespread misconduct has gone unchecked.

A panel of lawmakers plans to publish and discuss a first draft of proposed anti-harassment rules on Friday in Santa Fe.

The current policy was adopted in 2008 and relies on the heads of legislative agencies or chief clerks to vet complaints. Several women who work in the Statehouse as lobbyists or lawmakers say investigations should instead be handled by an independent authority outside the Legislature to guard against retaliation and ensure fairness.

New accounts of previously unreported harassment include accusations by registered lobbyist Vanessa Alarid that a former House lawmaker offered to vote for bill in 2009 if she would have sex with him.