Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A slight warm up will get underway this afternoon with high temperatures climbing well into the 40s and 50s across most of the state. High pressure sliding overhead will keep away the rain and snow and give us a sky full of sunshine to finish the work week.

SATURDAY: Subtle changes can be expected Saturday ahead of our next big weather maker. Breezy to windy conditions will be found east of the Central Mountains while areas of the flip side of the state (west) can expect increasing cloud cover. Afternoon highs will warm statewide with more 40s, 50s and 60s found on the map.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers will spread south of I-40 as our next storm system moves in. Accumulating snow is possible in and around the higher terrain of the Gila and Sacramento Mountains (2″-6″ possible). Afternoon temperatures will fall back to near seasonal averages – Albuquerque: 46°.