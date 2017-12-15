Judge Timothy Garcia announces retirement from Court of Appeals

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A court of appeals judge will be retiring.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Judge Timothy Garcia has announced his retirement.

Garcia has served on the court since his appointment in November 2008 by Gov. Bill Richardson.

While Garcia’s last day on the court will be Feb 2. 2018, he is not going into full retirement.

Instead, he will be a mediator and arbitrator.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will now recommend replacements to Gov. Susana Martinez, who will appoint a new judge.

