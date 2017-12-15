Investigators still unsure if body found in vehicle result of foul play

By Published:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators in Portales are still not sure if a burning body found in a car is the result of foul play.

They hope by Friday afternoon, OMI will be able to reveal more information.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the body found Tuesday night, west of town was discovered after Portales firefighters put out the car fire.

They then noticed a body was in the driver seat.

Friday morning the Curry County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a person of interest but do not consider them to be a suspect.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s