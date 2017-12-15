Investigators still unsure if body found in vehicle result of foul play

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators in Portales are still not sure if a burning body found in a car is the result of foul play.

They hope by Friday afternoon, OMI will be able to reveal more information.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the body found Tuesday night, west of town was discovered after Portales firefighters put out the car fire.

They then noticed a body was in the driver seat.

Friday morning the Curry County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a person of interest but do not consider them to be a suspect.

