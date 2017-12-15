Hot pop-up market makes Humble Coffee a holiday sensation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hot coffee and cool artisan gifts make a local pop-up market THE holiday destination this weekend.

This year, Humble Coffee Company is celebrating their 3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market, curating more than 40 local artists, vendors and food trucks to fill the Humble parking lot with holiday cheer! Stroll through a marketplace of artists, makers and local vendors with your favorite Humble brew in hand. Celebrate the holidays and our community by supporting vibrant local businesses! This year’s event will take place on Sunday, December 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located on the corner of Lomas and Montclaire NE, Humble Coffee Company is a local, independent gathering place for neighbors, coffee enthusiasts, weekend runners and cyclists, students and professionals working in the area.

The shop is open 7 days a week until 6:00 p.m., opening at 6:00 a.m. on weekdays and 7:00 a.m. on weekends.

For more information on the market, visit their website.