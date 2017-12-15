Hobbs boys win while Cibola girls also get a basketball victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Ladies first and in this case, it was a battle between the top two teams in the state. The top-ranked Hobbs Eagles made a trip to number two Cibola. It was a family affair for Cibola guard Amaya Brown and Hobbs guard Amaya Lewis. The two cousins starred for their respective teams with Brown coming out on top in a 63-59 Cibola victory.

Brown had 18 points in the win. Amaya Lewis had 23 to best her cousin in the individual scoring column. It was the first loss for the Eagles who are now 7-1. The Cougars improved to 8-0 with the win. In the boys game, Cibola got 27 points from Cameron Dixon, but it was not enough to turn away Mike Smith and his Eagles. Hobbs beat Cibola 77-60.