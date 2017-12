North Carolina-based Native artist Grant Antonio will be returning to Winter Indian Market this weekend. Antonio brings his east-coast inspired jewelry to the Land of Enchantment for the fifth year in a row. He uses shells from the coasts of North Carolina that were once used as offerings of peace and prosperity.

You can meet him, along with more than 100 Native artists this Saturday and Sunday at La Fonda on the Santa Fe Plaza.

For more information, visit SWAIA.org.