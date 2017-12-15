First of its kind horse rescue opens in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening Penny Lane Foal Rescue and Training Center was Shani Silver’s dream.

“I’ve been working with kids for about 28 years and horses for more than 18 years. This was a natural match for me to bring horses and youth together to achieve their full potential,” said Silver.

Silver focuses on healing and training foals at her Rio Rancho ranch. Their first rescue foal, Ringo, arrived last month.

“He had no hair up there and his legs, were just, we’re still working on his dermatitis,” said Silver.

Silver pairs foals with students, which she says is healing for both parties.

“Watching the kids grow and watching the animals grow I feel like I’m meeting my mission of partnering youth and horses to achieve their full potential,” said Silver.

Silver says this method also creates a safe future for New Mexico’s horses.

“I want these youth to develop a love and understanding of horses and become ambassadors for the humane and responsible care of New Mexico’s horses,” said Silver.

Silver is at capacity right now. She is working with Rio Rancho and hopes the city allows her to care for more foals soon.

