Feds say man never cleaned Sandia National Lab rooms, falsified reports

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A man who was hired to clean rooms at Sandia National Labs is now at the forefront of a criminal investigation.

A federal search warrant states Bobby Pena, the owner of plumbing and air conditioning contractor DLP LLC, charged approximately $2,475 per month to deep clean rooms that house specialty equipment in the CINT building twice a week, then sent Sandia reports of the results.

Officials said the rooms demand a higher quality of cleaning and the “cleanroom classifications” are confirmed through counting air particles with specialized equipment.

The feds say just by looking at the rooms, it was obvious the work was not done.

Sandia’s ethics committee complained to the Office of the Inspector General, which launched an investigation.

The OIG said in an 8-month span, Pena averaged 31 minutes per trip at the building for what should be a 2-hour cleaning job and only during one of those times did surveillance footage capture him bringing in the proper cleaning equipment.

However, Pena emailed Sandia that the job was done correctly.

It wasn’t until July that the OIG interviewed Pena and the search warrant states he admitted to skipping out on the job except for one time in February and falsifying the reports for two years.

The OIG got a search warrant this week for Pena’s office inside a storage facility building.

They took a laptop, hard drives and thumb drives that reportedly show the falsified test results.

Pena’s contract to do work at the CINT building ended in February.

Pena has not been charged with any crime yet but he is being investigated for making false or fraudulent claims.

