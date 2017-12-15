FBI searches for man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities need the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed an Albuquerque Bank while wearing a red University of New Mexico football jersey.
The FBI says the man walked into the BBVA Compass Bank on Montgomery and showed a gun and demanded money from a teller.
It happened early Thursday morning.
The robber got away with an unknown amount of cash and is described as a white male, about 5-foot-11, with a slender build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
