FBI searches for man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities need the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed an Albuquerque Bank while wearing a red University of New Mexico football jersey.

The FBI says the man walked into the BBVA Compass Bank on Montgomery and showed a gun and demanded money from a teller.

It happened early Thursday morning.

The robber got away with an unknown amount of cash and is described as a white male, about 5-foot-11, with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

