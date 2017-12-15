December 15th Morning Rush: Attorneys for Mark Redwine request more time to review documents

1. The defense team for Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his son Dylan is now asking the court for more time to examine thousands of pages of police reports and other documents in the case before heading to trial. Redwine is suspected of killing Dylan in November of 2012 after the boy disappeared during a court-ordered visit to his dad’s Colorado home. Soon after Dylan’s remains were found in the woods Mark was slapped with charges, including second-degree murder. Mark’s attorney told the court they’re still looking through documents that took investigators 4 years to compile. A second status is set for April. Mark faces 16 to 48 years in prison if convicted on either count.

2. The memorial service for Francisco Paco Fernandez, one of two teens killed in the shooting at Aztec High School, is Friday. The memorial service begins at 10 a.m. It will be held at Pinon Hills Community Church in Farmington. His family says his casket will be escorted by low riders. It’s one of the many types of cars his family says he loved.

3. A slight warm up will get underway this afternoon with high temperatures climbing well into the 40s and 50s across most of the state.

4.Two Albuquerque city councilors are trying to give a sick leave ordinance another shot through the council this time, not through voters. They’re pitching the idea on Monday. City Councilors Ken Sanchez and Don Harris announced they will propose a bill on Monday that would require companies with 50 or more employees to provide up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year. Voters narrowly rejected a similar proposal during the municipal election in October.

5. It’s been nearly a decade after Breaking Bad debuted and AMC is celebrating with a marathon. Starting Dec. 31, AMC will start airing all 62 episodes of the series that turned Walter White from a chemistry teacher to a drug lord. Breaking Bad was based and filmed in Albuquerque and ran from 2008 to 2013.

Morning’s Top Stories