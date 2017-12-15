Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Another chilly afternoon is ahead before a brief warm up commences for Saturday.

There will be more sunshine this afternoon with less wind, but temperatures for most of New Mexico will stay chilly. Highs this afternoon will be close to seasonal averages so you will need a jacket throughout the day today.

Temperatures will then warm a bit underneath a weak ridge of high pressure tomorrow. Temperatures will run 5°-15° warmer than average for Saturday afternoon. But, the warm up will be short-lived.

A storm system will move into southwest New Mexico on Sunday. This low pressure system will drag in moisture to the southern half of the state with high elevation snow likely in the Gila and the Sacramentos. The farther north you are, the drier it will be. So areas along I-40 and points to the north may see a few spot showers, but the bigger impacts will be colder temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.

The storm system moves exits New Mexico on Monday and in its wake will be warming temperatures for early next week.