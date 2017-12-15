Carlsbad girl creates Giving Tree to to provide warm items for those in need

By Published:

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A little girl in Carlsbad has a pretty big heart.

8-year-old Zoe had the idea to decorate a tree in the park with items to keep warm.

She calls it the “Giving Tree.”

The family took to Facebook asking for donations and the items started flooding in.

Anyone walking past the tree can donate or take as they need.

There are gloves, scarves, hats and even small blankets that hang from the tree limbs. They all bear a note that says “Hope this gift helps you stay warm. God bless.”

The family says they are still taking donations and will try to restock it throughout the winter.

