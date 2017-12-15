BCBS delivers holiday gifts to families headed by grandparents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grandparents with the often tough task of raising their grandchildren got a little help handling the holidays.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico held its annual gift delivery Friday, handing out Christmas presents to families headed by grandparents.

Each year, teams of employees get wish lists from both kids and adults in selected families, then have a month to raise funds and collect the gifts.

“There’s a lot of noise behind me. There’s a lot of families that are excited. Kids do not want to wait until Christmas, they want to open their gifts today,” said Consuelo Cowder from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico.

They say about 40 families got presents today, including more than 60 guardians and 90 kids.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps