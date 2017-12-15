BCBS delivers holiday gifts to families headed by grandparents

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grandparents with the often tough task of raising their grandchildren got a little help handling the holidays.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico held its annual gift delivery Friday, handing out Christmas presents to families headed by grandparents.

Each year, teams of employees get wish lists from both kids and adults in selected families, then have a month to raise funds and collect the gifts.

“There’s a lot of noise behind me. There’s a lot of families that are excited. Kids do not want to wait until Christmas, they want to open their gifts today,” said Consuelo Cowder from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico.

They say about 40 families got presents today, including more than 60 guardians and 90 kids.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s