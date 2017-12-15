Attorneys for Mark Redwine ask judge for more time to review documents in case

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Mark Redwine’s defense asked a judge in court Thursday for more time to look over police reports and documents in the case, according to the Durango Herald.

It is a case the state worked on for years. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan during a court-ordered visit in Bayfield, Colorado in November of 2012.

A grand jury indicted Redwine earlier this year on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Dylan mother and brother accused Redwine from the start. Redwine maintained he is innocent, even going on the Dr. Phil show.

If convicted, Redwine faces up to 48 years in prison on either count.

Redwine’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.

He was extradited to Colorado from Washington state.

