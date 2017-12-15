Artesia man arrested for impersonating a police officer

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – State police arrested a man for impersonating an officer and even caught him in a fake uniform.

Police say Andres Andrade had flashing lights on his car and was telling people in Artesia he was an officer of the court.

They issued a warrant and say when they arrested him, he was wearing a makeshift uniform.

Police say Andrade showed them a court ID, but after checking they found he did not work there.

Police are now asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to call them.

