ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, APD arrested a teen for shooting another teen outside of a movie theater downtown.

Police say Mylin Bill shot a 16-year-old during a gang fight Monday night.

Friday evening, APD found him at a home near Cooper and Chelwood Park.

SWAT officers were called in because he refused to come out.

Police say Bill is a repeat offender.

