Albuquerque daycare accused of dropping of toddler unattended at school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom says her 3-year-old was left to fend for himself, dropped off at pre-school before it even opened.

“I did notice these last two weeks that he’s kind of held onto me tighter and kind of cried to me before I dropped him off. So I was kind of wondering about that,” said Kriston Gould.

Gould has been taking her son, Daniel, to the East Gate Kids Early Childhood Center near Juan Tabo and Copper for about a year. She has never had a problem, until now.

“He was being taken by their bus driver to Manzano Mesa without my consent, and dropping him off and leaving him there by himself,” she said.

A bus from East Gate takes him to Manzano Mesa Elementary, where Daniel sees a speech therapist.

It wasn’t until this week that Daniels teacher told Gould her son’s bus driver dropped him off at the school unattended, and before school opened, on December 1 and 8.

“They said that they found him outside by the dumpster all alone, and it’s just scary. It’s a scary situation,” said Gould.

The director at East Gate refused an on-camera interview but says these allegations are completely false.

A screenshot from East Gate’s security video shows Daniel leaving the daycare on December 1, at 8:30 a.m.

In a statement to News 13, East Gate’s director says Daniel’s bus left at around 8:30 a.m. on that day and would have arrived at Manzano Mesa at around 8:45.

But a letter from Manzano Mesa’s principal tells parents this is not the first time East Gate bus drivers have dropped Daniel off by himself.

Gould says East Gate never contacted her about the situation and she wants to make this a learning lesson for other parents.

“I just hope to God that this doesn’t happen to any other children,” said Gould.

As of this week, Daniel no longer goes to East Gate and Manzano Mesa urges families to not drop off students at school before 8:40 a.m.

East Gate says they have a policy that does not allow bus drivers to leave the bus during a drop-off. Bus drivers are supposed to wait until they see the children walk into the building before they can leave.

