AG to assign federal prosecutor to New Mexico to fight crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is assigning a federal prosecutor to New Mexico as part of a larger plan to fight crime.

Sessions says 40 prosecutors would be sent to 27 hotbeds around the country to oversee investigations that target cartels, immigration and drugs.

“Help is on the way. We are marshaling our resources and will be relentless in our pursuit of violent criminals that are criminalizing your neighborhoods,” Sessions said.

He said he expects to add some 260 more prosecutors nationwide in the coming months.

