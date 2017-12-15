After feeding homeless for years, man gets told he needs a permit to continue

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man believes he is being treated like a criminal for feeding the homeless in a park. The state Department of Health is telling him he needs a permit to keep doing his good deed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Carlsbad is not known for being a magnet for kids, but it is for the homeless. One man has made it his goal to lend a helping hand.

“I’ve seen so many people that were struggling, that were hungry, that needed a little extra help so one weekend we just came out here and started serving some food,” said Cody Franco.

Franco has been feeding the homeless in the park for more than 2 years now. He says he has made a connection with the people he helps. He considers them family.

“We know everybody by name and just coming out here and it’s not always about feeding them and serving the food it’s just being able to fellowship and laugh and joke and sometimes cry,” he said.

He has never had issues until now. All of a sudden, the Health Department told him he would need a permit to continue serving in the park.

“I did receive a violation but the problem is the violation I received, I looked up the statute and it’s a violation you get for running a food establishment without a permit when you’re selling food,” he explained.

Franco is not selling food. When KRQE News 13 asked the state Health Department, we were told that anyone serving food to the general public must have a permit and the reason they are just now stepping in is because someone reported the issue.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me. We aren’t charging. We’re not trying to run a business. We’re not trying to steal anybody’s business,” he said.

That citation was just a warning- no fine this time. Franco says they were able to get a temporary permit to serve in the park this Saturday. They are still trying to figure out what to do in the long run.

