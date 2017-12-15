ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – ABQ Animal Welfare’s “Shy Dog Program” heals abused dogs and helps them find forever homes. Also, adoptable pet Kolumbia demonstrates some doggie Christmas fashion for KRQE viewers.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department counts among its many accomplishments a unique program entitled the “Shy Dog Program.” As with most endeavors at the AWD, they boast a small, yet very dedicated team who works daily to change the lives of our shelter dogs.

The program works with dogs that are identified as needing extra help, attention and TLC due to being fearful, shy, lacking socialization, isolated, shut down, depressed or just in shock at being dumped at an unfamiliar place that can have an atmosphere that is loud, crowded, has unusual smells, unfamiliar people and very different than the environment the came from.

The dogs in this program are identified by staff, and SDP volunteers work with these dogs. Sometimes they just need a day or two, but sometimes they need longer. The goal is to help them have a successful adoption and help them find a home that is the best match for their needs as well as the adopter’s needs. There are many reasons dogs come in with the traits that put them into the SDP. Those include circumstances such as an owner dying, a hoarding situation or various levels of abuse. The program has been around for several years now and continues to be refined with additional training for our volunteers and much help from local behaviorists.

Another noteworthy program at AWD is Operation Silent Night – collecting comfort gifts for shelter animals.

Celebrate the season of giving by helping Animal Welfare Department’s homeless animals with comfort gifts. These include small cat toys, treats, beds, scratchers, blankets, towels, dog enrichment toys, collars, harnesses and Kongs.

Please help with these gifts for local shelter pets while they are waiting to find their forever homes. Donations will be gathered through December 24th. The public can drop off their donations at all three locations of ABQ Animal Welfare. Location addresses can be found at www.cabq.gov/pets.

If you are shopping on Amazon please use http://smile.amazon.com where a percentage of the already set price then goes to a charity. Select Kennel Kompadres, (the charity arm for AWD.) Then a percentage of the cost of your merchandise is donated to that charity each time you shop at no cost to you.

In studio, viewers were introduced to a very sweet -and well-dressed – adoptable dog named Kolumbia, who is looking for a forever home.

To adopt Kolumbia, donate to Operation Silent Night. T learn more, visit the ABQ Animal Welfare website.