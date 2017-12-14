Winter Festivities at Buffalo Thunder

Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino invites you out this weekend for a variety of special events.

Singer Tony Orlando delivers a holiday performance Friday, December 15th. This is a one-night event and tickets will go fast, so get yours now. Tickets are $29 and you can purchase tickets at the Buffalo Thunder box office.

And stick around December 17th, 2017 at 11 am for a wine tasting to remember. There will be wine, music, and fun. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. This is a 21+ event.

Book your event at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder through January 2018 and receive Triple Hilton Honor Points.

For more information, visit BuffaloThunderResort.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Buffalo Thunder Resort