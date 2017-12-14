Virtual Tour: Former home of Deion Sanders up for sale

The former home of NLF Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is going on the auction block.

The 29,000 mansion known as Chateau Montclair was built in 1999.

It has nine bedrooms, 10 1/2 baths, 3,000 square foot walk-in closet, 14-car garage, three swimming pools, a barber shop, a pair of bowling lanes and an indoor basketball court.

Interested buyers must submit offers for Thursday's auction. The property has been on the market for a few years.

The most recent list price was $14.5 million.

Its current owner has never lived in the mansion.