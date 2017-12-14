Two city councilors to introduce new sick leave ordinance

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque city councilors are introducing a new sick leave ordinance.

Thursday, City Councilors Ken Sanchez and Don Harris announced they will propose a bill on Monday that would require employers to provide up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year.

It is available for employees who work at least 20 hours a week and would apply to companies with 50 or more employees that do not already have an existing program in place.

Voters rejected a similar proposal during the municipal election.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s