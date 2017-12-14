Two city councilors to introduce new sick leave ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque city councilors are introducing a new sick leave ordinance.

Thursday, City Councilors Ken Sanchez and Don Harris announced they will propose a bill on Monday that would require employers to provide up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year.

It is available for employees who work at least 20 hours a week and would apply to companies with 50 or more employees that do not already have an existing program in place.

Voters rejected a similar proposal during the municipal election.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps