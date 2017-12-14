‘Santa Paws’ fundraiser benefits not one – but three – local animal rescues

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- ‘Pet Food Gone Wild’ is gearing up to host a big fundraiser to benefit three small animal rescues this weekend, which are in desperate need of funding and resources.

As a passionate supporter of local animal rescues, it is no surprise that ‘Pet Food Gone Wild’, a holistic pet food store in Rio Rancho, is getting ready to host another Santa Paws fundraiser this weekend and this time, the proceeds will go to three small rescues, simultaneously. The rescues are:

CARMA- Companion Animal Rescue & Medical Assistance

New Mexico K911

Siberian Husky of NM

The fun day of compassion and companionship will feature Santa Claus for pet photos, a “wish-giving tree” for fostered pets, raffled prizes, baked goods, and plenty more. All of the proceeds will go directly to the three small rescues. Donations are appreciated, as the small rescues are in need of funds and resources.

Santa Paws at Pet Food Gone Wild In Rio Rancho

2415 Southern Blvd SE Rio Rancho NM

505-994-0101

Sunday, Dec.17

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raffles and goodies to sell.

For more information on this event or any of the rescues, please visit the Pet Food Gone Wild website.