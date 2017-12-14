Santa Fe takes ranked-choice voting fight to New Mexico Supreme Court

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is pushing back against ranked-choice voting and it’s now taking the fight to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates and eliminating a runoff.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, attorneys for the city of Santa Fe wrote an emergency appeal to the high court on Tuesday.

They argue ranked-choice voting is unconstitutional under New Mexico law.

Another reason for the filing, city leadership is at odds over the system and that voters still have to learn how to properly cast votes.

However, at the same time next week, the city council is set to vote on the details of how ranked-choice elections will be running and when they will educate voters.

