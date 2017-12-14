Sam Logwood returns to Lobos basketball practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico guard and forward Sam Logwood is back at practice with the Lobos. The senior took a personal leave of absence just before the Lobos were to play rival New Mexico State for a second time.

While Logwood is allowed to practice, he is still not officially on the team yet. “When Sam left, it was a mutual decision between the two of us,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “Then at the point when I think Sam returns, it will be a mutual decision between the two of us, and that is not official by any means.”

Logwood left the team for about a week. When he left, a specific reason was not given. Coach Weir only said Logwood had gone through a lot during his career at UNM and asked that the media respect his privacy. The 3-7 Lobos will host nationally ranked Arizona Saturday. Arizona will come to Dreamstyle Arena with a 7-3 record.

It is not known whether Logwood will be officially reinstated to the team by then. Weir did not rule it out but suggested that he did not expect Logwood to play.

“All I can do is just manage the situation lead this team to the best of my ability, and right now that is basically going to be continuing to talk to Sam and kind of decide when that time may be right or not be right,” said Weir.

Logwood took a break as the Lobos leading scorer, averaging nearly 15 points per game. He also led the team in rebounds with just over five per game. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and has a 6 p.m. mountain start time.