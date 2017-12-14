Restaurateur credits local ingredients as part of success

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first incarnation of Krazy Lizard Taqueria in Albuquerque, it began its existence as a deli. A growing demand changed all that and the restaurant was expanded within the same location- this time to include more Mexican and New Mexican cuisine.

Owner Hamir Mohamed believes most of the success can be attributed to buying the majority of the products used in his menu from local vendors and growers. For example, the pinto beans are from Estancia, a local South Valley farmer. The pork and a number of other products come from a local co-op.

Mohamed said it’s the organic touch on his items which add to the charm and taste. Not to mention, Mohamed said the lunch burrito comes in at a whopping two pounds in weight.

 

