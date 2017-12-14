Passenger says she sustained second-degree burns on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who says she was left humiliated and injured on a recent flight is asking Southwest Airlines to take what happened to her seriously.

Michelle Birtcher of Phonex files from Arizona to Albuquerque often for her job. However, on her Monday morning flight, she says she was woken by scorching hot coffee soaking through her heavy sweater and onto her skin.

The flight attendant yanked off her sweater and rushed her to the bathroom.

“I was completely exposed. I could see in the mirror in the bathroom. The whole front half of the plane could see me completely exposed and I was crying of course,” Birtcher said.

After a visit to urgent care, Birtcher says she has sustained first and second-degree burns covering her left arm and hands.

Southwest Airlines told KRQE News 13 that they are gathering details at this time and don’t have any other information.

