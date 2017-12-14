On the Stage: Mamma Mia

The smash hit musical Mamma Mia is playing at the Musical Theatre Southwest.

Director William R. Stafford stopped by the NM Living studio with Jillian Foster, who plays the role of Donna in the play, to talk about the upcoming performance. Mamma Mia is based off the story-telling magic songs from the group ABBA. The ultimate feel-good show features a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle that you’ll never forget. Don’t miss out seeing an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. The performance starts Dec. 15 and runs to Dec. 31.

Times: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $20-$22

