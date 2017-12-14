New APD chief gets honest while discussing leadership shakeup

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – There are major changes happening at the Albuquerque Police Department from the top down. With a whole new structure coming to APD leadership, a handful of old brass are out the door, but not without the new chief taking a few shots at them.

Without naming names, new APD Chief Michael Geier, a former APD guy, had a few brutally honest things to say about fellow officers as department goes through an overhaul.

“Sometimes just because somebody has tenure on a job doesn’t mean they’re doing the job as well as they did when they first started,” he said, “I’m not pointing any fingers, but typically as people advance toward the end of their career, approaching retirement, they may have less energy, they may have less motivation.”

Chief Geier was careful with his words, but he still didn’t mince them; It’s out with much of the old brass and in with the new.

Geier, who is the interim chief, stood alongside new Mayor Tim Keller to break down the shake-up in leadership at APD during a press conference Thursday afternoon. The entire structure is being rearranged.

First, there’s the elimination of the position of assistant chief. There’s also no longer the rank of major. Now, there are just four main bureaus lead by deputy chiefs with commanders under them. In addition, the commanders are currently in an “acting” position subject to review.

“We didn’t ask anybody to retire. Some people voluntarily came forward,” Chief Geier said.

Four higher-ups have filed for retirement, a fifth has gone down in rank.

Chief Geier and Mayor Keller say the dismantling of the top-heavy structure will put more officers on the streets and streamline the heavily criticized organization.

“At the end of any administration after 8 years, you’re going to see this creep to the top, and so we want to emphasize that in other organizations, in other police departments, that kind of dynamic is not uncommon,” Mayor Keller said. “It’s also not uncommon for a new administration to make some big changes.”

KRQE News 13 was also told some majors filed for retirement before these changes were announced and before the new administration took over. In these cases, the positions were not refilled.

Of the new leadership, only one deputy chief from Mayor Richard J. Berry’s tenure remains.

