TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect out of California has been caught in New Mexico.

Taos Police arrested 42-year-old Dale Dean Pierce last week.

According to the Taos News, Pierce was wanted in the murder of a woman whose body was found behind a gas station in Monterey,

The paper reports that Pierce admitted to the crime and handed over at least one of the alleged murder weapons.

He is at the Taos jail awaiting extradition back to California.

