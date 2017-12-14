Mora County files lawsuit against teams who worked on courthouse

By Published:

MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Mora County is suing the design teams who worked on its crumbling courthouse.

News 13’s Investigative Reporter Larry Barker first exposed this money pit that has sat unfinished and vacant for years.

Commissioners had $5 million to build a state of the art government center, but the building they designed cost $12 million.

Construction stopped when money to build it ran out.

In a new lawsuit, the county claims what was build by Ortega Architects, Franken Construction Company and Hands Engineering is not up to code.

The county says it hired an engineering firm, who uncovered several structural deficiencies.

It is asking for at least $2.9 million in damages.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s