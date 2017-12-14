Mora County files lawsuit against teams who worked on courthouse

MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Mora County is suing the design teams who worked on its crumbling courthouse.

News 13’s Investigative Reporter Larry Barker first exposed this money pit that has sat unfinished and vacant for years.

Commissioners had $5 million to build a state of the art government center, but the building they designed cost $12 million.

Construction stopped when money to build it ran out.

In a new lawsuit, the county claims what was build by Ortega Architects, Franken Construction Company and Hands Engineering is not up to code.

The county says it hired an engineering firm, who uncovered several structural deficiencies.

It is asking for at least $2.9 million in damages.

