Memorial fund helps families in wake of library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – Officials say nearly $25,000 has been distributed from a memorial fund for victims of a shooting inside a public library in eastern New Mexico.

Two workers were killed Aug. 28 at the Clovis library after a gunman opened fire. Four others, including a 10-year-old boy, were seriously wounded.

The teen charged in the case has pleaded not guilty, and both prosecutors and the public defender have said any legal resolution will be a long time coming given the amount of evidence involved.

Clovis city officials say hundreds of people have donated to the memorial fund. It has helped with everything from utility bills to holiday spending for the victims and their families.

Officials also are working to finalize plans for memorializing the library workers – Kristina Carter and Wanda Walters.