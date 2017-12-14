After a cold start to the day on Friday, temperatures will warm into the high 40s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will get off to a sunny start before clouds increase from the west. A storm system will drop into the state for Sunday spreading showers and mountain snow across the southern 2/3 of New Mexico. The storm may well stick around into early Monday before exiting. There is a chance for another storm around Christmas.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event