Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

After a cold start to the day on Friday, temperatures will warm into the high 40s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will get off to a sunny start before clouds increase from the west. A storm system will drop into the state for Sunday spreading showers and mountain snow across the southern 2/3 of New Mexico. The storm may well stick around into early Monday before exiting. There is a chance for another storm around Christmas.

