Leaking issues around new water feature on Civic Plaza being addressed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on Civic Plaza including a new fountain is still underway but there is a problem lying beneath.

It is leaking, just like the old fountain did.

Under Mayor Richard Berry’s administration, the city decided to devote $6 million to renovations on Civic Plaza including a new interactive water feature

Mayor Tim Keller addressed a big issue with the new fountain Wednesday in front of business leaders saying the fountain leaks.

However, city development spokesperson Mark Motsko says that’s been an issue since the 70’s.

Right now, an area under the fountain construction in the parking garage is blocked off for safety.

Motsko says construction crews working on the fountain have made big improvements to the leaking issue.

“Before the demolition of that cubist fountain, that fountain leaked severely and that’s why we went in and decided that rather than having no water feature, having this new improved water feature with the demolition of the old water feature and the resealing of that area,” Motsko said.

He also said there are ongoing issues with the deck on Civic Plaza despite the renovations.

He says resealing the entire deck would cost the city too much at this time and while the sealing of the deck where the fountain is has solved a lot of the issues, there are problems with the hose bibs on the east side of the plaza next to the fountain and water does penetrate into the garage below. He said they are looking to fix that as well.

Once construction is complete most of the parking spots that are blocked off below will be available.

Construction is expected to be completed by early next year.

