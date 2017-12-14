Last of three teens involved in beating death of homeless men to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last of three teens involved in the deadly and brutal beating of two homeless men in 2014 is expected to learn his fate Thursday.

Gilbert Tafoya is facing up to 20 years in prison.

He was the youngest, just 15-years-old in 2014, when he and two other teens, Alex Rios and Nathaniel Carrillo attacked two homeless men who were sleeping in a dirt lot on Central near Coors.

The teens bludgeoned Kee Thompson and Allison Gorman with cinder blocks, rocks and poles.

In 2015, Tafoya pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other lesser charges.

Judge Briana Zamora in October then ruled that Tafoya could not be treated in the juvenile system and would be sentenced as an adult.

The other teens are already serving hefty sentences for their involvement.

The oldest, Alex Rios went to trail and got nearly 70 years. Carrillo was sentenced to 26 years.

The sentencing hearing for Tafoya is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

