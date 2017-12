LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives hope releasing pictures will help them identify the human remains found in Las Cruces.

The photos show evidence found with the remains.

The items include five pieces of jewelry, a label from a coat, sunglasses and a small piece of paper with writing on it.

Last Sunday, a hiker found the remains on Rinconada Boulevard.

They have been sent to the Medical Investigator’s Office for testing.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps