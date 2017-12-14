Lapel video shows New Mexico congressional candidate running from police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A political consultant who announced he planned to run for a U.S. House seat also ran from police last month and it was all captured on officers’ lapel video.

In November, two Albuquerque police officers showed up at the Villa De San Felipe apartments downtown.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the apartments due to a man running around the complex “yelling and swearing” at residents and staff. That man was Alcon.

In September, the 39-year-old announced he was running for Congress. Two months later, Alcon was accused of stalking a woman in Santa Fe. Police issued a felony warrant for his arrest and APD officers found him two weeks later in Albuquerque.

When officers initially made contact with Alcon in the courtyard of the apartment complex, they tried to keep him close, but Alcon bolted the first opportunity he got. Police chased him on-foot from one end of the parking lot to the other.

Alcon put up a struggle once officers caught up with him. They made him aware that he had a warrant out for his arrest, but he still refused to let them handcuff him. They warned him that if he continued to put up a fight, they would tase him. One officer deployed his taser as Alcon tried running for the second time, but he missed.

Once officers got him into handcuffs, they sat him up against a wall. A sergeant with the department read Alcon his rights and he agreed to talk with the supervisor. But when he responded, it wasn’t in English, although he was speaking English with officers the entire time.

The sergeant asked him why he ran from officers and if they had said anything to him.

He responded, “Sa-va-sa-la.”

As he continued to mumble, the sergeant ended the conversation.

Officers then made one more attempt to walk him over to their police cars. Once again, he refused and officers stated in their report that Alcon became combative.

Police were forced to take him to the ground one more time. This time, while officers tried to put restraints around Alcon’s feet, he started kicking and knocked a police officer to the ground.

It took three officers just to get him into the backseat, then he chatted with them as if nothing ever happened.

Alcon was charged with one count of battery, which is a petty misdemeanor.

KRQE News 13 also spoke with the Democratic Party of New Mexico, which confirmed that Alcon has not officially filed for candidacy. The deadline is in March of 2018.

His trial for the battery charge is one month before that.

