Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A much cooler day on tap as an incoming cold front drops temperatures 10°-20° from earlier in the week. Expect widespread 40s and 50s – some of us within central and eastern NM falling below average for this time of year. Spotty snow showers will continue to drift over northern and eastern NM through the day, although, accumulation and intensity will be light (a couple of inches possible over the high country). Breezy to windy conditions will follow the front into the state – expect east winds 15-25mph in the ABQ-metro area.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm a few degrees but will stay mostly in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will blanket the area with no significant chance at rain or snow.

SATURDAY: This week’s temperature trend will peak Saturday afternoon with the Albuquerque-metro area briefly touching the low 50s. Sunshine and breezy conditions can be expected in most areas – all ahead of a storm system moving in late day into Sunday.