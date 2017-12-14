Google releases list of 2017’s most popular searches

By Published:
Google
(Google via AP)

(KRQE) – Google has released its list of the most popular searches of 2017.

One of them was Hurricane Irma, which caused significant damage to parts of Florida back in September.

Another one was Matt Lauer, after he was fired by NBC amid sexual harassment allegations.

Singer Tom Petty was also a popular search after his death in early October.

The most searched actor on Google this year was Meghan Markle, thanks to her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry.

Users also turned to Google in droves to find out more about Starbucks’ unicorn Frappucino.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s