Google releases list of 2017’s most popular searches

(KRQE) – Google has released its list of the most popular searches of 2017.

One of them was Hurricane Irma, which caused significant damage to parts of Florida back in September.

Another one was Matt Lauer, after he was fired by NBC amid sexual harassment allegations.

Singer Tom Petty was also a popular search after his death in early October.

The most searched actor on Google this year was Meghan Markle, thanks to her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry.

Users also turned to Google in droves to find out more about Starbucks’ unicorn Frappucino.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps