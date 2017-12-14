Former state official accused of burglary arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former state official accused of burglary has been arrested,

Jerome Block was wanted by Santa Fe Police for allegedly burglarizing a timeshare that his mother owns, while the people staying there were asleep.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies say they got a tip Thursday that he was at the Life Healing Rehab Center in Santa Fe, where they took him into custody.

This is not the first time Block has been in trouble.

In 2011, he was convicted of fraud and embezzlement while working for the Public Regulation Commission, then failed multiple drug tests while on probation.

