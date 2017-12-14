Former Lobo Chris Wehan is a member of the San Jose Quakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Chris Wehan can finally say he is in the MLS. The San Jose Quakes signed Wehan and two of his Reno 1868 FC teammates from the United Soccer League Thursday.

Chris Ockford and Luis Felipe are the two players joining Wehan on his latest adventure. The former Lobo and midfielder had a league-high 12 assists with 8 goals this past season for Reno. His efforts earned him USL Rookie of the Year honors.

While in college at the University of New Mexico, Wehan scored 31 goals in 80 appearances.