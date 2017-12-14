Former Las Cruces officer recognized for singing career by Rolling Stone

By Published: Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces police officer who is now pursuing his dreams of singing country music is being praised by Rolling Stone.

Frank Gomez, who goes by Frank Ray is now named one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 new country artists to know for December.

It described Ray’s music as “easygoing contemporary country with pop-soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice.”

In August, after 10 years in the force, Gomez was putting down the badge and picking up the guitar for his new album.

Since he started music, he’s been touring and making music and even a music video.

His music can be found on Apple Music and Google Play.

