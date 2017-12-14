Festival Ballet ABQ Brings ‘Nutcracker’ with NM Twist

It’s the time-honored ‘Nutcracker’ with a New Mexico twist.

Festival Ballet Albuquerque brings “Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment” back to the National Hispanic Cultural Center for a one-weekend engagement. It’s the familiar story set in a familiar landscape for New Mexicans -something that sets this production apart from others.

Dancers Jordan Slocum and Kevin Gallacher stop by to share details on the show, as well as a sample of their ornate wardrobe.

For information and tickets, visit NHCCNM.org.

